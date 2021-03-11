This Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets you operate a gunsmith business

When Red Dead Online is in one of its quieter moments, I often turn to Red Dead Redemption 2 mods. You get the same quiet, tranquil experience without being blown up by another player to start. You can run out of things to do in Red Dead Redemption 2, though, which is where these kinds of mods help.

One of the more recent mods to catch my eye is Bolmin’s Gunsmith Business. It’s all about doing supply runs, fighting off bandits, being mindful of your reputation, deciding on prices, and all the other good stuff that comes with running a fine establishment in the Wild West.

You kick things off by picking one of three gunsmiths to snap up. The Saint Denis gunsmith is the most expensive, but you can pick up cheaper gunsmiths in Valentine and Annesburg. Keep in mind, though, that you can only own one at a time. Once you’re set-up, you’ll need to manage a budget to keep the lights on by hauling stock. You’ll also need to consider how much you’ll want to sell the stock for and how much you want to pay your staff for their labour. These small decisions influence your reputation, which decides how much trouble with bandits you’ll have to deal with when you’re out doing stock runs.

Bolmin explains that they’ve been working on the mod since last August and that there’s more updates to come, such as more suppliers, missions, locations, and even greater options for managing your staff.

If you’d like to find out more, like how to download the mod, you can check it out over on Nexus Mods. If you’re looking for more open-world games to keep you busy, you can follow that link.