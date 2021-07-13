Red Dead Online’s Blood Money and DLSS update is here

There are now heaps of new things to do in Red Dead Online. Rockstar has released the Blood Money update on PC, letting you live out a life of crime and swindling if it takes your fancy. Rockstar’s Western game should also be less demanding on recent Nvidia hardware, as DLSS has also arrived.

Blood Money introduces new missions called Crimes and Opportunities. You can do the former in free roam, jumping from cloak-and-dagger style coach holdups to multi-stage robberies that task you with kidnapping, debt collecting, and more. You do it on your lonesome or with a gang of pals. You can currently do three different contracts, and they come from Anthony Foreman, James Langton, Sean Maguire, or Joe.

While you’re out exploring, you’ll want to keep an eye out for Capitale, which can appear in treasure chests or on the bodies of baddies you’ve decked. Once you’ve saved up enough, hand them over to Guido Martelli to get an Opportunity. These missions involve staking out the best way to snag a jewel to rustle the feathers of a meddling senator.

Alongside heaps of new passes and cosmetics, there are some other neat features, too. You’ve got something called Nominated Series, which allows you to nominate specific modes and maps and join a series made up of ones nominated by other players in that series.

Once you download the patch, you’ll also be able to noodle around with DLSS. If you’ve been out of the loop, it’s Nvidia’s new AI-driven super-sampling tech that takes a base canvas rendered at one resolution and extrapolates it into a higher-resolution image. Basically, you can run the game at lower, resource-friendly resolutions without sacrificing a good lookin’ cowboy game.

You can find the patch notes in full here, and if you’re looking for more open-world games, you can hit that link.