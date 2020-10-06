Red Dead Online has a new legendary bear you can track down

Red Dead Online‘s weekly refresh of content has hit the western game, so players are roaming the wilds to see what’s new. Rockstar Games typically provides more official notes later on in the day, but players are all too happy to go and find out what’s new for themselves.

One of the main things you’ll want to do this week is tackle the sighting of the Golden Spirit Bear. It’s all pretty straightforward: head to Harriet, and she’ll have the mission for you. Then, you need to go to the point on the map and pick up the scent, and away you go. Once you find the bear, you’ll be treated to a cutscene of an old cowboy who meets an unfortunate end – oh dear. At this point, it’s up to you what you do. You can try and tranquilise it to appeal to Harriet, or take it down and skin it for Gus.

Elsewhere in the cowboy game, the next Vitalism Studies pamphlet is up for purchase and is available for ten gold bars. This time around, you can turn into a Boar for a few minutes, and run around and annoy people by knocking them off their horse. The steps to doing this don’t change from animal to animal. But, if this is your first time, you’ll want to collect Harrietum Officianalis flowers. Here’s the Jean Ropke map in case you don’t know where you can get them.

One of Red Dead Online’s community mods datamined Harriet’s pamphlet before the Vitalism Studies were added to the game. The first three have proven to be correct, so it looks like the opossum will be the final animal.

If you’d like some more help with hunting down the Golden Spirit Bear, you can find a video down below:

If you’re looking to do some more hunts offline, then our RDR2 legendary animals guide will point you in the right direction.