Red Dead Online’s Outlaw Pass 5 is here

The day is here, Red Dead Online fans. The multiplayer western game’s new Outlaw Pass has dropped, bringing a rootin’-tootin’ round of new content to Rockstar’s title.

Red Dead and GTA Online dataminer Tez2 has posted details of the new purchasable Outlaw Pass – the open world-game’s fifth so far – on Twitter ahead of Rockstar’s newswire post, which we can probably expect to go up on the site later today. The new pass brings a range of new goodies on offer for progressing through all 80 of its ranks for the cost of 35 gold bars. These include 25 gold bars, “special clothing items”, some new skill and satchel pamphlets, as well as a “role XP boost during the club membership period”.

Alongside these, Outlaw Pass 5 also brings some new horse manes and tails to pick from plus some filters for the game’s advanced camera (“with added effects”) to the wild west, and “much more”. As ever, everything you manage to unlock while the Outlaw Pass 5 period is in swing will persist once it’s over, so you’ll get to hang onto your hard-earned swag.

Alongside the purchasable Outlaw Pass 5, there’s also the new free Wheeler Rawson & Co. Club membership, which brings access to unlock some rewards as you accumulate XP in-game. Membership to this is automatic for players, and will last until May 31 (also the end date for Outlaw Pass 5). Check out the details below:

The Outlaw Pass 5 is available now, costs 35 Gold Bars.

Lasts up until May 31st.

– 25 Gold Bars

– Special clothing items

– New Satchel & Skill Pamphlets

– Role XP boosts

– New Horse Manes & Tails

– Filters for Advanced Camera with added effects

– Plus much more#RedDeadOnline pic.twitter.com/MiWHvlD4TC — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) March 16, 2021

There’s no post on the Rockstar newswire just yet (as of writing), but keep checking back on that site over today if you’re keen to check out a full rundown of what the latest Outlaw Pass and Wheeler Rawson & Co. Club membership bring.