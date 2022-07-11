Red Dead Redemption 2 mod updates weather with dynamic seasons

Red Dead Redemption 2 updates are likely a thing of the past, as Rockstar shifts focus away from its western opus and towards Grand Theft Auto 6, but there’s life in the sandbox shooter yet, as this new mod completely overhauls the game’s environment and weather.

Dynamic Seasons by Bolmin adds something Red Dead Redemption 2 players have been wanting to see ever since the game launched in 2018. Once it’s installed, every ten hours of play (that’s real hours, not in-game), the weather and scenery will transition to a new season, bringing completely changed visual palettes and even tweaks to gameplay, as you will have to dress Arthur according to the temperature.

Winter brings storms, blizzards, and short days – everywhere except the barren New Austin is covered with snow, and you’ll need an overcoat if you’re going to go wandering. Autumn brings a loving shade of orange-brown, whereas spring retains some of the snow and dead trees from winter. Summer is RDR 2’s “vanilla” season, the one present in the base game, so the changes here are small, but Bolmin has introduced a greater possibility of storms and rainfall.

Each time the season changes, you will receive an on-screen notification, and there’s even an option to edit the length of each one – we estimate a full playthrough of Red Dead Redemption 2 to last between 60 and 80 hours, so if you wanted the whole thing to feel like it takes place over a year, you can access the mod’s INI file and configure seasons to last about 20 hours.

Dynamic Seasons also works with other weather mods like Vestigia, and its homepage includes instructions on how to install the two together. They’ll make Red Dead Redemption 2 look even more beautiful than ever, but just be careful when you get to that house-building scene with John and Uncle – we hear there are some pretty hellish glitches on the loose.