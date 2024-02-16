Red Dead Redemption 2 DLC feels like it hardly got started. The superb 2018 open-world western remains one of Rockstar’s best games to date, far superior, so far as I’m concerned, to Grand Theft Auto 5. And yet, it’s never received even close to the same amount of love. Red Dead Online has been more or less abandoned. There are dailies, and Rockstar occasionally recycles an old seasonal pass or something, but a full, substantial update, with meaningful new material for RDR2 and RDO, hasn’t materialized since 2021. Nevertheless, we live in hope – perhaps the world of John Marston and Arthur Morgan could have one last rodeo before riding off in the sunset. With GTA 6 on its way, Rockstar seems to be up to something. The Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam backend has been very active lately…

The GTA 6 release date is naturally Rockstar’s – and the majority of the gaming world’s – priority right now. But Red Dead Redemption 2 is still pulling in players, with more than 38,000 online on Steam as of this writing. Alongside Grand Theft Auto 5, the western open-world game will always remain comparatively neglected – it was never going to get as much attention as GTA. But there’s still time, maybe, for one final hurrah.

There has been a lot of Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam activity lately. In fact, between the beginning of January and Friday February 16, Rockstar has updated, changed, tweaked, or overhauled something in the western game’s Steam file depots almost every day.

In 2023, the update cadence was a lot less regular – between September 4 and October 2 for example, nothing was done to Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam at all. But so far this year, 72 separate updates have been recorded in the game’s file depots.

Could it be something? Possibly. Might it be nothing? Also possibly. But stranger things have happened in the world of gaming. And even if it’s just a new season pass or perhaps some kind of climactic, celebratory, in-game event, well, it’s better than a kick in the saddle.

