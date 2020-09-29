Red Dead Online’s weekly update adds Legendary Moose to track down

This week in Red Dead Online you’ll be able to track down two Legendary Moose. As it so often does, Rockstar spelt out what you can expect from the weekly update in a blog post on its website.

You can find the first moose on the loose in Barrow Lagoon. It’s called the Snowflake Moose, and it has black antlers so it should stand out next to the snow. If you’re looking for another tip, it prefers to graze on rainy nights, so grab a lantern and coat before you set out. The other one is called the Knight Moose and is rumoured to be hanging around the northern section of the Kamassa River bed during the day. It has a pitch-dark coat, so you should know it when you see it.

It’s up to you if you skin them or sedate them, but the rewards do differ. Sedating and sampling either of them lands you 30% off a weapon of your choice. Or, you can skin them and take them to Gus for a new hat and an additional 50% pay out through to October 5. Harriet might get a tad upset, though.

If you log into Red Dead Online this week, you’ll also get a bundle of 10 Fire Arrows, 10 Poison Arrows, and 10 Small Game Arrows for free. There are also a slew of discounts available such as 50% off all of Harriet’s tonics.

You can check out the full post of Rockstar’s website if you fancy it. If you’re looking for something else to try in Red Dead Redemption 2, why not try out some RDR2 RP? Maybe they’ll let you roleplay as a moose.