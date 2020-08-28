RDR2 RP: how to get involved in some Red Dead Redemption 2 roleplay

Red Dead Redemption 2 has come to PC alongside its online mode, so naturally RDR2 RP is already becoming a thing. Alongside the usual online hijinks of shootouts and gang warfare, Red Dead Redemption 2 roleplay servers offer players a space where they can play out various scenarios and interact with other like-minded cowboys and cowgirls.

Rockstar has a bit of history when it comes to roleplay, GTA RP is a thriving community of roleplayers who take up the roles of journalists, cops, and gang leaders. Taking part does require the installation of various mods and getting accepted into a privately-run server, but the benefit of playing with like minded-players seems worth it, and there’s nothing quite like it in gaming.

Now that the Red Dead Redemption 2 PC release date has come and gone, plenty of people are making preparations while they wait for the mod framework – like the one used in GTA RP – to arrive. So, if you’d like to get ready yourself and meet some similar roleplayers who may also be interested in RDR2 RP then read on. Here’s how to get involved in Red Dead Redemption 2 roleplay, partner.

How to join RDR2 RP

For RDR2 RP to work properly we’ll need a proper mod framework. Luckily for us, then, the folk behind FiveM – who you may recognise from GTA RP – reveals on its Twitter that it’s currently in the process of creating one for Red Dead Redemption 2, and it’ll be ready later this year.

Now thatRed Dead Redemption 2 is on PC, players are gathering on Discord to form communities to roleplay – some have set up websites, too. Here are a couple of servers and sites for you to check out:

WildWestRP – this server has specifically been set up for the game’s RedM launch, so it’s a good one to keep in mind if you’d like to get in early

this server has specifically been set up for the game’s RedM launch, so it’s a good one to keep in mind if you’d like to get in early The West – this one looks like it’s been running for a while, but it is text-based if that’s something you’d be more interested in

this one looks like it’s been running for a while, but it is text-based if that’s something you’d be more interested in WildRP – another group looking to set up a whitelist server, which means that only those who have been accepted will be let in. This one has a site alongside a Discord for you to have a peep at

And there you have it, all the RDR2 RP communities we’ve come across so far. The proper tools to use it are still being made, but they are coming, thankfully.

While we wait, they are plenty of people gathering in preparation, so why not jump in and corral yourself a gang.