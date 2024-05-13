GTA 6 might be the most-anticipated game in the world right now. Meanwhile, we’re still having a blast in Grand Theft Auto 5, and reliving the terrific story and world of Red Dead Redemption 2. But despite all the studio’s fantastic work, there’s something more we’ve been wanting from Rockstar, and now it looks as if it could finally be happening. Based on a new update to the developer’s site, the almost mythical Red Dead Redemption PC release could be on its way.

As discovered by veteran Rockstar dataminer and content creator ‘TezFun2,’ and also seen and verified by PCGamesN, an update in the studio’s launcher site contains a very specific reference to Red Dead Redemption on PC. You can see the original post from TezFun2 below.

Specifically, the source code for the launcher has been updated with some new verbiage, which says “Journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico in Red Dead Redemption, and its zombie-horror companion, Undead Nightmare, now playable on PC.”

This is by no means a confirmation – based on under-the-hood site updates, it previously seemed like Red Dead Redemption was coming to PC in 2023, when actually, it was just a relaunch for consoles. Nevertheless, it seems possible that an official announcement from Rockstar could arrive soon. Here’s hoping.

