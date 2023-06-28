Red Dead Redemption just got a new age rating, maybe teasing remaster

Red Dead Redemption Remastered. Until now, the opportunity to return to Rockstar’s classic western game and step back into the spurred boots of John Marston was but a dream. But a new age rating for RDR 1 suggests that maybe, just maybe, a fresh release of the 2010 hit could be on the way. With Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online updates all but finished, and the GTA 6 release date still incoming, a remaster of Red Dead Redemption, truly one of the greatest games ever, would be absolutely ideal. And suddenly, it seems possible.

Following the latter years of John Marston, after the fallout of the Van der Linde gang in Red Dead Redemption 2, RDR brought a more sombre, melancholic tone to the Rockstar open-world game formula. One of the best videogame stories, Red Dead Redemption is tragically unavailable to play on PC. But that might be about to change.

A recent filing from the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC) updates Red Dead Redemption’s age rating, listing the game as “not available to youth” owing to a variety of adult content. The application for the new classification was filed on Thursday, June 15, with the Committee posting its rating on Tuesday, June 27. You can see the classification in the image below:

Now, the optimist within me says that Rockstar is getting Red Dead Redemption rated again ahead of some kind of re-release or remaster. The original Grand Theft Auto trilogy got the Definitive Edition – perhaps RDR 1 is slated for similar treatment. The pessimist however notes that the GRAC filing carries an identification number with the letters “NV,” which are reserved for console game releases – PC games use the designation “NP”.

Nevertheless, if this is the first hint of a Red Dead Redemption remaster, there’s nothing to say that we won’t see other, separate filings for a PC version. Knowing how much we want RDR on Steam, it’s possible that Rockstar, if it’s working on a console remaster, will finally bring the game to PC, too. Let us hope.

