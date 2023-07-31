Resident Evil 2 remains one of the best survival horror games ever made. From the iconic RPD building, to boss encounters like William Birkin, the 1998 original is still worth playing – alongside the equally excellent RE2 Remake – to this day. But with Capcom reportedly scouting a Resident Evil Code Veronica remake, and the new movie, Death Island, just hitting launch, there will soon be a whole-new way to experience Resident Evil 2, remade in first-person in the Unity engine.

Developed by ‘perroautonomo,’ who has already created a first-person Unity remake of the original 1996 Resident Evil, Resident Evil 2 offers a complete rebuild of the Raccoon City streets, RPD building, and beyond, faithfully reconstructed around the designs of the 1998 classic. Clutching Leon Kennedy’s faithful VP70, you can explore the central locations of Capcom’s classic, offering an entirely new perspective on iconic environments that are now a full 25 years old. Check it out below:

At the moment, the game is unavailable to play, and perroautonomo still needs to add items and combat encounters. But as a proof of concept, it’s clear this is a very sophisticated fan project, lovingly capturing the world of Resident Evil 2 in swift first-person.

I especially like the moment when the helicopter comes crashing through the RPD wall, knocking Leon off of his feet. It’s a good showcase for what the new first-person perspective might add. Be sure to check this one out once it launches in full.

Otherwise, you might want to take a look at Resident Evil 4 remade as a side-scrolling 2D shooter, or the new HD version of the original 1996 Resident Evil which totally transforms the entire Spencer Mansion.

