Resident Evil 4 arrives in 2005. Resident Evil 4 Remake follows in 2023. And now we have a kind of Resident Evil 4 Remake Remake, as the classic Capcom survival horror game is completely transformed into a 2D side-scrolling shooter akin to Metal Slug, Streets of Rage, and Cuphead. This is Leon Kennedy as you’ve never seen him before, battling the Los Illuminados in the style of arcade games and platformers. We’re still waiting for news on Resident Evil 9, but if you’re a giant RE fan, this might just tide you over.

Created by ‘DooMero,’ Resident Evil 4 2D Edition is a complete reimagining of the brutal survival game, taking its cues from the lo-fi, side-scrolling hits of gaming’s past. Moving Leon from left to right, you shoot down waves of Ganados while collecting pesetas, ammo, health items, and more, against a lovingly recreated horizontal landscape.

Built using GZDoom, the engine and modding tool often reserved for FPS games and Doom conversions, the project has been in development for several years. But we’ve just got a new 30-minute gameplay video showcasing the first village sections. Unfortunately, there is no word on a release date yet, though DooMero has previously hinted at plans to launch the opening sections of RE4 2D as a demo. Hopefully we’ll be seeing a lot more of this soon.

In other Resident Evil news, the very first RE just received a huge HD makeover, updating all the items, character models, and environments to look a lot more modern. The original voice actor for Albert Wesker is also returning to the RE universe for a new documentary about George Romero’s unmade Resident Evil movie.

And if that’s not enough, you might want to check out some of the other best zombie games on PC. You can also take a trip into the past (yes, the original Resident Evil 4 is basically retro now) with the best old games that you can still download and run today.