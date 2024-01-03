A 2019 Game of the Year nominee and one of the best survival horror games ever made is finally coming to Game Pass, as Microsoft reveals the January 2024 slate of games so far. Resident Evil 2 leads the way, as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, We Happy Few, and even more games are here to disrespect your already stacked backlog.

While calling Resident Evil 2 the best RE game in Capcom’s long-running series is sure to turn up some noses in the PCGamesN office, it’s an opinion I adamantly stand by. A survival horror game at its best, it’s a remake that didn’t just deserve to be made, but one that firmly stands alongside the 1998 original as the poster child for what games can do when being remade properly.

Not only that, but Resident Evil 2 helped create a framework used by both the RE 3 and 4 remakes too, both of which are truly excellent additions to the canon. Our very own Ed Smith has some glowing words for Resident Evil 3 as well if you fancy giving Jill’s bombastic Racoon City escape a go.

Anyway, back to Game Pass. Eight games are coming to the service in the first half of January 2024, with a handful of games also leaving Game Pass soon.

Game Pass January 2024 additions

A lot is coming and going from Game Pass soon, so we’ve broken down what to expect and when this month courtesy of Microsoft.

Close to the Sun (Cloud, Console, PC) – Wednesday, January 3

Hell Let Loose (Cloud, Console, PC) – Thursday, January 4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Cloud, Console, PC) – Tuesday, January 9

Figment (Cloud, Console, PC) – Tuesday, January 9

Super Mega Baseball 4 (Cloud, Console, PC) – Thursday, January 11

We Happy Few (Cloud, Console, PC) – Thursday, January 11

Resident Evil 2 (Cloud, Console, PC) – Tuesday, January 16

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, PC) – Tuesday, January 16

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is also the longest game in the Ubisoft series (on paper), so if you’re looking for something to sink your teeth into this year without having to break the bank, it could very well be the game for you.

While you wait for these games to land on PC Game Pass, we’ve put together all the best upcoming games of 2024 and beyond alongside some excellent free games you can try in the meantime.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.