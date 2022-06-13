Following a new upgrade patch, the Resident Evil 3 system requirements are slightly higher than when the horror game remake first released. As such, you may need to make some changes to your gaming PC if you’re playing on an older version of Windows or using ageing hardware.

The biggest change to the Resident Evil 3 system requirements can be found in its minimum specs, which now require a DirectX 12 compatible graphics card and operating system. For some, this will mean you’ll need to install Windows 11 or 10 on your rig, while others will need to upgrade their GPU to something at least as new as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460.

However, those wanting Capcom’s remake to look its very best will need to upgrade to one of the best graphics cards on the market that support ray tracing. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 7 have also received the same upgrade treatment, and so you’ll need the same specs listed here to run those games too.

Here are the Resident Evil 3 system requirements:

Minimum

(1080p / 30fps) Recommended

(1080p / 60fps) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 4460

AMD FX 6300 Intel Core i7 3770

AMD FX 9590 RAM 8GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon RX 460 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 480 VRAM 2GB 3GB Storage 45GB 45GB

Take the Resident Evil 3 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Resident Evil 3?