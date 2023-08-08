Resident Evil 4 DLC might be on its way sooner than we expected, as survival horror game developer Capcom implements some changes to RE4 on Steam, updating the shooter for some possible new material. Naturally, we’re expecting the Ada Wong-led campaign Separate Ways, which was not originally included as part of Resident Evil 4 Remake. But the Steam updates could also be connected to new material for the Resident Evil 4 Mercenaries minigame.

In the original, 2005 Resident Evil 4, Separate Ways was available after completing the main game, and allowed you to play as Ada Wong parallel to Leon Kennedy’s story. Though Ada naturally returns in the RE4 remake, Separate Ways – so far – does not. But that could be about to change, sooner rather than later.

Fresh activity in the Steam backend for Resident Evil 4 Remake suggests the possibility of a new update coming to the survival game. On Monday, August 7, several changes were made to Resident Evil 4’s Steam listing, not dissimilar to the additions and alterations made to CSGO ahead of the announcement and limited test for Counter-Strike 2. The changes include two main ‘depots’ within the Resident Evil 4 Steam listing: ‘re_mas_03’ and ‘qa_mas_03.’

If I had to speculate – and please, keep in mind this is pure conjecture – ‘re_mas_03’ represents ‘Resident Evil master,’ and thus connects to the game proper, while ‘qa_mas_03’ relates to ‘quality assurance,’ and might suggest a demo or test build for something arriving in the future.

Hopefully this signals the arrival of Separate Ways, to complete the full Resident Evil 4 Remake experience. Alternatively, Capcom may be adding more to the Mercenaries minigame which launched previously as a free DLC.

