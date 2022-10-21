Resident Evil 4 Remake gameplay shows you seriously can’t pet the dog

Resident Evil 4 Remake, the upcoming Capcom horror game which aims to continue the success of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and a swathe of survival horror revivals including Dead Space, Alan Wake, and Silent Hill 2, just got a brand new gameplay trailer at the Resident Evil Showcase. It looks fantastic, but one vital thing has changed, and as a longstanding RE4 fan, I’m heartbroken.

You’re bound to remember, right at the start of the original, 2005 RE4, discovering the white dog, strongly resembling Huey from another Capcom horror series, Haunting Ground. The poor little fella has his leg stuck in a bear trap – if you let him out, which you obviously do, because who wouldn’t, he shakes it off, scampers away, but then returns later to help Leon in his fight against El Gigante. Huey, as he appears in Resident Evil 4, is a cast-iron, certified Good Boy.

But the world of 2022 is brutal and unkind, and judging from the new Resident Evil 4 Remake gameplay footage, it seems like Capcom won’t even allow us the marginal comfort of having a dog friend any more – quite the opposite, as Huey, in RE4 Remake, appears to be dead before you even find him.

The image comes from gameplay footage captured by IGN. And…I know. I know it hurts. I mean, we all wanted a more gripping, bloody survival horror experience, something serious and scary, like the other Resident Evil remakes, but this, surely, is going too far. But maybe it’s not always the case, and when we actually get to play Resident Evil Remake in March 2023, there will be some way to rescue Huey. We can only hope. I will do everything I can to save him.

