Resident Evil Re:Verse has less Steam players than Resident Evil 2002

Resident Evil Re:Verse, the new multiplayer game from Capcom available with Resident Evil: Village, has less concurrent Steam players than Resident Evil 2002, the remake of the original game.

Launching with Resident Evil: Village Gold Edition and the Shadows of Rose DLC, Re:Verse pits six players against one another in a deathmatch with a twist. Starting as Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and other RE heroes, if you’re killed, you can transform into one of the series’ iconic monsters such as Tyrant or Resident Evil 7’s Jack Baker, and attempt to take revenge on your opponent. It’s the latest attempt by Capcom to take Resident Evil online following Outbreak, Outbreak File 2, and Resident Evil: Resistance, which launched in 2020.

Fans of the horror game series, however, still seem to prefer the Resident Evil single-player experiences, even if they are 20 years old. Based on stats from SteamCharts, as of this writing Resident Evil Re:Verse has 186 concurrent players compared to 219 playing the 2002 remake of the first ever RE game. Over a 24-hour period, Re:Verse has seen a peak of 314 players, compared to remake’s 404. Remake also has a higher all-time record for concurrent players, 4,340 next to Re:Verse’s 2,080.

Re:Verse currently has just two maps, the RPD station from Resident Evil 2 and the Baker household from RE7. Whether it will receive further updates from Capcom, and if these will boost the playerbase, is unclear, though the developer is currently busy on Resident Evil 4 remake, set to launch March 24.

If Re:Verse isn’t your thing, maybe try out some of the other best zombie games. You may also want to expand your horror horizons with the best survival games, or maybe learn more about 2023, and all the games launching alongside Resident Evil 4, with our guide to the best upcoming games on PC.