Resident Evil 2 Remake, RE3, and this year’s Resident Evil 4 Remake set the standard for modernized reboots of classic horror games. With Silent Hill 2 also getting the relaunch treatment, as well as Alone in the Dark, it seems the peak era of survival-driven scarefests is making a concerted comeback – and there’s more on the way. Resident Evil Code Veronica seems ripe for a remake makeover, or maybe the less-enthusiastically-received RE Zero. Maybe we’ll get another version of Resident Evil 1. Either way, Capcom now confirms that more Resident Evil remakes are coming.

Resident Evil 4 is the ideal remake, maintaining everything that made the original game great, while adapting and interpreting it with a variety of new ideas. Personally, I still prefer the first RE4 – on the contrary, I think Resident Evil 3 Remake is better than the 1999 original – but if Capcom wants to keep reimagining and retooling its greatest ever horror games, I’m all in. We’d all like a newer version of Code Veronica, or maybe another go around the Spencer Estate, or RE Zero’s Ecliptic Express. Good news, then – Capcom confirms more RE remakes are inbound.

“We’ve released three remakes so far and they have all been received very well,” Resident Evil 4 Remake director Yasuhiro Anpo says during the PlayStation Partners event, as reported by IGN. “Since it allows a modern audience to play these games, it is something I am happy to do as someone that loves these older games, and we want to continue doing more.”

Anpo, however, does not confirm precisely which Resident Evil game will be next to be remade, but does explain Capcom’s approach to rebuilding its classic survival horrors.

“When developing a new game, there is no way to know what will be received well by the players, which makes it difficult,” Anpo continues. “In the case of a remake, there are already players that have played the original, which I think can be seen as an advantage. What game we will remake in the future is something that we would like to announce in the future, so please look forward to it.”

If you miss the classic, fixed-camera era of Resident Evil, a recent fan project is basically an entirely new retro-style RE game. There’s also a new Resident Evil film on the way, starring the original actor to play Chris Redfield.

