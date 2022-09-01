Return to Monkey Island system requirements – no GPU needed?

Return to Monkey Island system requirements feel a bit retro, as you can play the point-and-click adventure using a twelve-year-old GPU. Naturally, that means you won’t need the best graphics card to experience Ron Gilbert’s swashbuckling romp, and there’s a chance you won’t even need a machine with dedicated graphics.

According to the Return to Monkey Island system requirements section on Steam, you’ll be able to click your way through the long-awaited sequel using an AMD Radeon HD 7750 – a 1GB graphics card from 2012. Alternatively, developers Terrible Toybox recommend the GeForce GT 640, which just happens to be even older and packs an extra gig of VRAM.

Return to Monkey Island’s pop-up book aesthetic is pleasing to look at, but its lightweight nature means you might be able to play using just CPU graphics. In other words, if you have an old PC or laptop lying around that hasn’t got a dedicated GPU nestled within, you could potentially use it to play this revamped classic, as even No Man’s Sky now works without a dedicated graphics card.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU AMD FX-4300

Intel Core i3-3240 n/a RAM 1GB n/a GPU AMD Radeon HD 7750

Nvidia GeForce GT 640 n/a VRAM 8GB n/a Storage 4GB 4GB

GPU shenanigans aside, your gaming PC of choice will need 8GB of RAM and a CPU on par with either the AMD FX-4300 or an Intel Core i3-3240. The Return to Monkey Island Steam download will also only take up 4GB of space on your SSD or hard drive, so making room for the clicky epic shouldn’t be a problem.

Return to Monkey Island Steam Deck

Return to Monkey Island Steam Deck compatibility hasn’t been confirmed, but its system requirements suggest it’ll play nice with the portable powerhouse. That said, it takes more than lightweight specs to make it onto the handheld’s Verified list, as Valve judges Steam games based on their PC controller support, text size, and whether or not you’ll need to use a gaming keyboard at any point during gameplay.

Take the Return to Monkey Island system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Return to Monkey Island?