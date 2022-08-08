You can now explore No Man’s Sky without a graphics card

No Man’s Sky system requirements have received an overhaul, and the intergalactic adventure will apparently run on an iGPU. That’s right, you don’t even need a dedicated graphics card to explore the depths of Hello Games’ sci-fi survival romp, and doing so seemingly won’t look like a slideshow.

According to No Man’s Sky system requirements, you can launch into gaming PC space using Intel UHD graphics – an integrated gaming CPU solution that negates the need for a dedicated GPU. Weirdly, Hello Games doesn’t include recommended specs on its Steam page, but If you’re looking to boost fps and play with higher settings enabled, you’ll have to step things up to at least an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3 n/a RAM 8GB n/a GPU Nvidia GTX 1060, AMD RX 470, Intel UHD graphics 630 n/a VRAM 3GB n/a Storage 15GB 15GB

The rest of Hello Games’ minimum specs are also lightweight, as you’ll only need an Intel Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM. Again, playing the game on the best gaming PC kitted out with an RTX 3090 Ti is going to feel like a different experience entirely, but if you’re simply looking to play the game on a low-spec rig or gaming laptop, you won’t have to try very hard.

The idea of playing No Man’s Sky on an iGPU may sound absurd, but the game is actually perfectly playable without an actual graphics card. According to YouTuber RandomGaminginHD, you can achieve a playable frame rate by tweaking the settings and using scaling options. By dialling all settings down to low and selecting 50% scaling at 1080p, the gaming PC enthusiast is able to achieve well over 30fps while using an Intel UHD 730 capable chip.

No Man’s Sky is Steam Deck Verified, but that perhaps makes sense considering it’ll even run on Intel i3 graphics. That said, you won’t have to comprise the experience quite as much on Valve’s portable powerhouse, as you should be able to achieve decent frame rates and maintain decent visuals.

Take the No Man’s Sky system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run No Man’s Sky?