Roblox dev announces its first ever in-game concert, featuring Lil Nas X

The developer of the extremely popular MMO game Roblox has announced today that the title will host its first ever in-game concert featuring rapper Lil Nas X. The virtual show will feature Old Town Road-themed stages and physically-based rendering (PBR) facial recognition technologies exclusive to Roblox, which means you’ll be seeing a motion-captured avatar of Lil Nas X performing on stage.

There will be a pre-show and three concerts, Roblox Corporation announces in a press release, all of which are free to attend for users worldwide. The pre-show begins on November 13 at 09:00 PST / November 14 at 00:00 GMT, and will feature a Q&A session with Lil Nas X, behind-the-scenes footage, and a scavenger hunt viewers can get involved in. The main show begins on November 14 at 13:00 PST / 21:00 GMT and will see Lil Nas X performing his upcoming track ‘Holiday’ live for the first time ever, as well as some of his most popular tunes.

The second performance is the Asia Show which starts on November 14 at 22:00 PST / November 15 at 06:00 GMT, and the final concert is the Europe Show which will go live on November 15 at 09:00 PST / 17:00 GMT. You can expect content similar to the main show in these two encore performances.

You’ll need to have an active Roblox account to attend the concert, so don’t forget to sign up if you haven’t done so already. The venue will feature minigames and a virtual store that has some Lil Nas X merch on offer. If you want to take a look around, existing account holders can access the concert venue right now.

I’ve been working hard with Roblox to create this incredible VIRTUAL LIVE CONCERT EXPERIENCE! WE GOT VIDEOS & A PERFORMANCE you don’t want to miss coming this weekend! #RobloxPresentsLNX pic.twitter.com/JGuL0cUGX0 — nope (@LilNasX) November 10, 2020

