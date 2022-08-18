New Roblox trading feature makes it easier to exchange items

Roblox trading just got easier with a new feature that allows users to trade directly with others from the item’s reseller list. While the sandbox game has long granted players the option to use Robux to purchase an item from a reseller on the reseller list, the interface now includes an option to trade directly with a user. The feature, currently rolling out in beta, simplifies a process that previously required navigating the person’s profile and initiating the trade.

Clicking on the trade button opens a trade window and automatically adds the item to the trade, as Roblox trading fan site Rolimon’s shared on Twitter. The tool appears to recognize whether the user initiating the exchange has the ability to trade with a specific user. For example, if a Roblox user requires the person initiating the trade to follow them, then that person will still have to follow them to facilitate the trade. Some traders enable this setting as a measure against bots that spam Roblox traders.

Previously, trading was a more complicated process. The reseller list only listed items for purchase, so a person wishing to initiate a trade would have to access the user’s profile and initiate the trade that way.

Unfortunately, the platform still requires Roblox Premium membership to participate in trading, so non-members won’t be able to take advantage of the new feature.

This is just the latest effort that shows Roblox is taking a heightened interest in its trading community. For some Robloxians, trading is a huge draw. While popular games like Adopt Me! and Pet Simulator X thrive on in-game trading mechanics, many people use Roblox to buy, sell, and trade avatar items.

Trading on the platform is becoming increasingly popular due to demand for limited-run items, or “limiteds.” These items have finite copies and will not be available on the platform again once a certain number are sold or after a certain time period has passed. Therefore, players who want specific items but missed out on an initial sale must either trade with other users or spend Robux to purchase them from users who already own them. Lately, Roblox seems to be increasing the number of limited items in its arsenal, such as a recent line of 8-bit items and a layered clothing item from a NARS brand activation.

