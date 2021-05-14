Roblox promo codes list May 2021 – how to redeem

Looking for Roblox promo codes? There are all sorts of promo codes from Roblox events and giveaways out there, that grant you free virtual goods like clothes and items. No need to fork out cash for accessories; new codes are added all the time, so you can keep your Roblox character looking fresh.
Codes won’t hang around forever, though – they’re only valid for a limited time, so be sure to redeem them as soon as you discover one you haven’t used yet. Redeeming them is simple – log in to the Roblox website and navigate to their promo codes page, where you can enter your code, and the item will automatically be added to your account straight away.
Promo codes aren’t the only source of free items, though; you can also find free Roblox stuff in the avatar shop. There are far too many to list, but there are hundreds of items available for nothing: simply click the ‘get’ button next to their catalog listing to add them to your account. Be sure to check back here regularly, as we’ll update this page whenever new Roblox promo codes are released.
Roblox promo codes May 2021
The current Roblox promo codes are:
- ROBLOXEDU2021 – Dev Deck
- WALMARTMEXEARS2021 – Steel Rabbit Ears
- SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola shoulder pet
- TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says shoulder pet
Island of Move promo codes
The following codes must be redeemed in the Island of Move lobby.
- StrikeAPose – Hustle Hat
- DIY – Kinetic Staff
- WorldAlive – Crystalline Companion
- SettingTheStage – Build it Backpack
- VictoryLap – Cardio Cans
- GetMoving – Speedy Shades
These are all the Roblox promo codes we know of right now. We’ve got a guide to the best Roblox games – why not hop in and show off your swag.