Roblox promo codes list May 2021 – how to redeem

All the codes that grant you free goodies

Several Roblox characters with varied skins assemble together

Looking for Roblox promo codes? There are all sorts of promo codes from Roblox events and giveaways out there, that grant you free virtual goods like clothes and items. No need to fork out cash for accessories; new codes are added all the time, so you can keep your Roblox character looking fresh.

Codes won’t hang around forever, though – they’re only valid for a limited time, so be sure to redeem them as soon as you discover one you haven’t used yet. Redeeming them is simple – log in to the Roblox website and navigate to their promo codes page, where you can enter your code, and the item will automatically be added to your account straight away.

Promo codes aren’t the only source of free items, though; you can also find free Roblox stuff in the avatar shop. There are far too many to list, but there are hundreds of items available for nothing: simply click the ‘get’ button next to their catalog listing to add them to your account. Be sure to check back here regularly, as we’ll update this page whenever new Roblox promo codes are released.

Roblox promo codes May 2021

The current Roblox promo codes are:

  • ROBLOXEDU2021 – Dev Deck
  • WALMARTMEXEARS2021 – Steel Rabbit Ears
  • SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola shoulder pet
  • TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says shoulder pet

Island of Move promo codes

The following codes must be redeemed in the Island of Move lobby.

  • StrikeAPose – Hustle Hat
  • DIY – Kinetic Staff
  • WorldAlive – Crystalline Companion
  • SettingTheStage – Build it Backpack
  • VictoryLap – Cardio Cans
  • GetMoving – Speedy Shades

These are all the Roblox promo codes we know of right now. We’ve got a guide to the best Roblox games – why not hop in and show off your swag.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Roblox promo codes list May 2021 – how to redeem","type":"guide","category":"roblox"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"","genre":"MMO","title":"Roblox","genres":["MMO","Free to Play"]}}}}
Best hardware deals
Asus TUF FX505DT - AMD and Nvidia combine to make a great gaming laptop
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$1,199.00
View
View
Razer DeathAdder Essential - a high-precision secret weapon
Product Image 2
Product Image 2
$194.98
$147.79
View
View
Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD - a high-performing masterpiece
Product Image 3
Product Image 3
$149.20
View
View

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Jen Rothery

Deputy Guides Editor

Published:

Jen's Dota 2 knowledge is encyclopedic and she has a real knack for making even the driest topics engaging and - more often than not - hilarious.

Read More
Best Roblox games
Is Roblox shutting down?
Best Minecraft seeds