Roblox promo codes list May 2021 – how to redeem

Looking for Roblox promo codes? There are all sorts of promo codes from Roblox events and giveaways out there, that grant you free virtual goods like clothes and items. No need to fork out cash for accessories; new codes are added all the time, so you can keep your Roblox character looking fresh.

Codes won’t hang around forever, though – they’re only valid for a limited time, so be sure to redeem them as soon as you discover one you haven’t used yet. Redeeming them is simple – log in to the Roblox website and navigate to their promo codes page, where you can enter your code, and the item will automatically be added to your account straight away.

Promo codes aren’t the only source of free items, though; you can also find free Roblox stuff in the avatar shop. There are far too many to list, but there are hundreds of items available for nothing: simply click the ‘get’ button next to their catalog listing to add them to your account. Be sure to check back here regularly, as we’ll update this page whenever new Roblox promo codes are released.

Roblox promo codes May 2021

The current Roblox promo codes are:

ROBLOXEDU2021 – Dev Deck

– Dev Deck WALMARTMEXEARS2021 – Steel Rabbit Ears

– Steel Rabbit Ears SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola shoulder pet

– Spider Cola shoulder pet TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says shoulder pet

Island of Move promo codes

The following codes must be redeemed in the Island of Move lobby.

StrikeAPose – Hustle Hat

– Hustle Hat DIY – Kinetic Staff

– Kinetic Staff WorldAlive – Crystalline Companion

– Crystalline Companion SettingTheStage – Build it Backpack

– Build it Backpack VictoryLap – Cardio Cans

– Cardio Cans GetMoving – Speedy Shades

These are all the Roblox promo codes we know of right now. We’ve got a guide to the best Roblox games – why not hop in and show off your swag.