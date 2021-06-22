Roccat’s Vulcan 100 mechanical keyboard is 43% cheaper on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day means we’re seeing great deals on everything PC hardware, from SSDs to gaming laptops and gaming mice. There are plenty of discounted gaming keyboards to choose from, but few stand out as much as Roccat’s Vulcan 100 AIMO. In the US you can take $50 off, bringing it down to $99 from its $149 MSRP. There’s a £60 discount in the UK, too, with a new lower price of £79 compared to its £139 list price.

This full-size board uses Roccat’s own Brown Titan switches with 3.6mm of travel, offering a tactile experience similar to Cherry MX Brown switches. Thankfully, they’re still compatible with any aftermarket keycaps designed for Cherry MX stems, if you want to dress it up further down the line.

An aluminium top plate and braided connection cable give it a long-lasting, premium feel, and the per-key RGB lighting is customisable through the Roccat Swarm software, where you can also remap keys and save profiles directly to the keyboard’s built-in memory.

Act fast though, as this deal will end after June 22. And like all the best Amazon Prime Day deals, you’ll need a Prime subscription to take advantage of this saving.

Roccat Vulcan 100 Aimo $149.99 $126.88

