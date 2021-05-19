Rocket League is getting a Formula 1 fan pack

Here’s some good news if you’re looking to deck out your Rocket League rides in some official racing gear. Developer Psyonix has teamed up with Formula 1 for a new fan pack for Rocket League, and it all goes live tomorrow, so you don’t have to wait too long to get your hands on it.

The Formula 1 fan pack will be available through the game’s item shop, and it’ll feature a themed F1 2021 car with unique decals, ten F1 team decals, and Pirelli wheels. You’re also getting an appropriately themed player banner, and all ten teams competing in the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship will have their current liveries featured in the pack, from McLaren to Mercedes. The collection will set you back 2,000 credits, and it’s hanging around until May 26.

Psyonix also explains in a press release that the pack is the beginning of a multi-year partnership between the studio and Formula 1, with the fan pack returning to the game throughout the year to coincide with future F1 events.

You can catch a trailer below:

