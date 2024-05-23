2023’s most underrated Warhammer game is getting huge new DLC

Warhammer 40k is an incredibly complex and diverse world, and no game shows that better than Owlcat’s 2023 CRPG, Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader. With its first DLC, Void Shadows, on the horizon, Warhammer Skulls gives us a sneak peak at what to expect.

If you missed Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader amid all things Baldur’s Gate 3, Owlcat’s immersive turn based RPG casts you as a Rogue Trader, an individual tasked with exploring uncharted regions of the galaxy on behalf of the Imperium of Man. Their base of operations is their Voidship, which, in Void Shadows, turns out to be the source of your problems.

You see, Void Shadows takes place in, well, the bowels of your own Voidship. Deep in the metallic walls, the Genesteelers have awoken, and they’re intent on corrupting your companions using their genetic code, twisting them to their will.

Void Shadows adds a plethora of fresh quests and two new archetypes, as well as expanding the roster of crew members, and adding fearsome, but romanceable, companion, Kibellah. The latest warrior to join the roster is one of the Death Cult assassins who, if the trailer is anything to go by, will make a lethal addition to your squad.

In total, you can expect around 15 hours of juicy gameplay to sink your teeth into, and it’s looking good.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Void Shadows will be available from Thursday August 8, 2024, on all platforms.

If you like the sound of a grimdark adventure, but can’t wait for this new DLC, why not check out some of the best Warhammer 40k games available on PC right now. But if a cooperative experience like Vermintide is more to your liking, try one of our favorite co-op games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.