Best turn based RPGs on PC 2023

So you want to know about the best turn based RPGs? These games are more about how your characters evolve over time. The nature of progression and the choices you can make means that your abilities and journey may never entirely be the same across multiple playthroughs. Unlike traditional RPGs, more tools focus on tracking these changes and evolution over time. They’re also about offering robust combat mechanics and making the best use of your squad as a team working towards a common goal.

While this list may have a lot in common with our guide to the best RPG games, turn based RPGs tend to focus more on squad-based combat and have roots in the classic tabletop RPGs of old. Games in this niche are often similar to turn-based strategy games, though to make the distinction relevant, we’re focusing on games with more pronounced RPG features. Let’s look at some of the best turn-based RPGs on PC.

Wasteland 3

Sequel to 2014’s Wasteland 2, this series has been quietly competing with the likes of Fallout to offer a post-apocalyptic RPG experience. Whereas Bethesda’s series went down the first-person root, Wasteland has stuck with the original Fallout game’s premise, with tactical battles That have more in common with XCOM. Wasteland 3 is bigger and better than the previous game, although not without some technical wiggles that still need ironing out.

From its clever writing, engaging setting, and dedication to ensuring you feel every consequence of your choices, finding a more roundly satisfying role-playing experience will be difficult this year. One for those looking to scratch that XCOM or Fallout itch and an apocalypse game that offers the best of both those worlds. Check out our Wasteland 3 review for more thoughts.

Star Renegades

Fighting against an evil, all-powerful, dimension-hopping empire might sound like a losing battle, but it’s one you’ll enjoy losing over and over again in this roguelike/tactical RPG mash-up that sees you doing just that. As you lose the fight for one reality, you hop on to the next one to continue the fight there – keeping the experience & gear you’ve earned so far.

Star Renegades is the complete package – very deep combat mechanics, a beautiful pixel-art world, and RPG elements that, while sometimes cumbersome, enrich the wider story. The game’s only weak point is that it can run out of steam too quickly – after a few re-runs, things start to get the same, but this has always been a delicate balancing act with this genre. Aside from that, you’d do well giving this game your attention. Check out our Star Renegades review.

Expeditions: Rome

Logic Artists has spent the past decade perfecting its unique blend of turn-based strategy RPG that focuses heavily on exploration and mechanics intrinsically tied to each game’s core theme. From Expeditions: Conquistadors to the Viking power-fantasy of Expeditions: Vikings, the studio has recently transported us to hallowed antiquity and the height of the Roman Republic.

Easily the best entry in the series to date, Expeditions: Rome sees your character fleeing the capital and the machinations of the Senate to earn a reputation out in one of Rome’s many theatres of war. You will lead a small band of companions – the Speculatores – but you’ll also command an entire army that is almost its character.

The series’ legacy for exploration is still strong here as you lead your special band around the map going out on quests, all packaged as part of some of the less high-profile activity surrounding a military campaign. Setting up alliances, scouting, removing key obstacles… you’ll lead the charge on all of it. In the background, you can order your legion around the campaign space to set up bases and secure resources. A more pitched battle will need to be fought every so often, and there’s a separate mini-game for that. It works surprisingly well, and you can read more of our Expeditions: Rome impressions here.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

While ‘nu-age’ Games Workshop is a bit more creative with its license deals, they are hesitant to allow too much to exist in turn-based tactics. After all, that’s what their flagship tabletop products are about, and it wouldn’t do to have something digital become too much of a competition to the physical game. Still, that’s not to say fans don’t get treated now and then – Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach is a fantastic Warhammer game, and now we have another one in the form of Bulwark’s Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus.

Focusing solely on the Adeptus Mechanicus, this game sees you lead a small band of merry Techpriests and nerds against the forces of the Necrons. It has all the bells and whistles of your standard small-unit tactical RPG and is very pretty. Tactical battles require a sharp mind. Tech Priests don’t have the same martial prowess as the Space Marines – but they can fight. Battles are more about making the best use of your abilities and tricks since the usual concepts, such as cover and overwatch, are absent. An excellent licensed game and a pretty decent TRPG.

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark

There’s a good chance that you’re into your tactical RPGs because, at some point, you played Final Fantasy Tactics. That’s all good, but we bet you’ve also been chasing that proverbial dragon ever since. Well, Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark is here to fill that hole in your strategy heart. Don’t let its so-so story and nods to modernity fool you – this is the FFT game you’ve been pining for all these many years. It’s beautiful, nuanced, and has secret classes to unlock; Arbiter’s Mark is the real deal.

There’s the classic battle system, characters who can take on different jobs, and even the terrain height considerations are all present and correct in this modern version of the PlayStation classic. Arbiter’s Mark hits all the right notes and makes nearly zero mistakes – a rare achievement regarding gaming homages.

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Simply put, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is an extensive RPG, but it contains a combat system that allows for a vast amount of variance and replayability. Initially, you may only consider how best to get your characters out of harm’s way while simultaneously taking out your enemy. After a few scenarios, you’ll notice that environmental effects and elemental combos can significantly optimize combat to your advantage. Soon enough, you’ll be pre-determining how best to use skills, weapon types, spells, environmental objects, terrain height advantages, and positioning to outwit your foes (and maybe even friends) in a fantastic flashy fashion.

Not to mention the ability to fool around with the Game Master Mode, creating test scenarios to see how specific ideas you are considering would play out without impacting your save data. Better yet, you could design campaigns for your friends to enjoy and talk about leisurely. This is a tactical Dungeon Master’s dream that comes to realization, with Matthew Mercer himself giving an excellent demonstration of this tool’s creative outlets.

Valkyria Chronicles 4

This is a solid return to form for a series that has been sorely missed in the West. Seamlessly blending turn-based tactical gameplay with real-time unit control, this unique mechanical integration makes for a game that strategy fans and RPG enthusiasts can enjoy. RPG fans will enjoy the character growth and story, leveling up their favorite classes and equipping soldiers with unique equipment.

There are charming side novellas of units getting to know one another that jump straight into a battle scenario with some odd twist thrown in. The introduction of the Grenadier class makes terrain elevation and positioning critical, while traditional classes like the Sniper and Shocktrooper still shore up a simple but versatile roster. Add in an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and your trusty ol’ tank, and you’re set up for a fun time learning how to be a master commander.

For those familiar with the series, Valkyria Chronicles 4 doesn’t shake things up so much as polish and refine what has already existed. The upside to the stories, each being stand-alone offerings, is that newcomers can jump right into an excellent game that knows where its strategy strengths lie.

Banner Saga 3

The Banner Saga 3 brings the triumphant success of Stoic’s turn-based strategy series to a strong Ragnarök-induced close. While it continues to unfold unique story beats and introductions of characters new and old, it also succeeds as an RPG due to its clever combat design, risk-vs-reward mechanics, and ability to equip and promote heroes. Players are for managing a small caravan containing the vaulted Varl hero Ivar, duo mages Juno and Eyvind, and the Raven mercenaries. Meanwhile, they must ensure Aberrang, the last human city with the primary character Rook (or Alette), doesn’t succumb to a siege.

While convoy management of resources takes a somewhat smaller role in Banner Saga 3 compared to its predecessors, it’s still a part of the game. Relics that can be equipped offer unique bonuses or abilities to characters, and promotions will encourage you to think carefully about how best to reinforce your units to withstand the apocalypse. Especially given units will die, so many people will die. The decision tree between attacking opponents’ armor or strength will continue to attack your cognition as you wonder if you are making the correct decision, but it never feels overwhelming. The Banner Saga 3 continues to ride the line of stressing you out right to the brink of exhaustion but never quite tipping past that line.

Disgaea 5 Complete

Imagine an RPG where the entire plot is just the pre-game setup to an even larger post-game, an RPG where individual items contain entire randomly generated universes, and cheating is actively encouraged by the game mechanics! Disgaea 5 perfectly blends over-the-top ridiculous anime games and genuinely smart, engaging gameplay. Missions start with a tile grid containing various enemies on the battle map. During your turn, you can choose which units to take out of your “base” panel, where you want them to go, and what abilities you want them to use. The sheer number of unit and skill options available to players makes for unique strategies for handling scenarios and constant debate online about what setups genuinely reign supreme.

The story is self-contained, so you don’t need to play previous entries in the series to enjoy what Disgaea 5 offers. However, it also contains a very extensive list of DLC characters from previous Nippon Ichi Software games, class options, and more, all of which are free when you purchase Disgaea 5 Complete, although it’s worth noting the PC version currently lacks the online network play features. While that is a genuine bummer, the lost functionality is a small chip off an otherwise incredible title.

Honkai Star Rail

The latest anime game from the creators of Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail brings back the sci-fi setting and introduces turn-based combat to the series. As your chosen version of the Trailblazer, you travel across the galaxy on the Astral Train, stopping at planets to resolve disasters caused by Stellarons.

While our Honkai Star Rail review quickly points out that this is a gacha game, complete with all the predatory trimmings, it also praises the “lightweight and remarkably fast-paced” combat that helps if you’re short on time. You also have a vast amount of customization available, from Honkai Star Rail team comps to light cones, relics, planar ornaments, and eidolons. If you’re getting started, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list to see who are the best characters, and our Honkai Star Rail codes guide will give you some free items to start your adventure with.

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal is a fantastic choice if you prefer a turn-based RPG that will take you over 80 hours to complete, but also has some of the slickest writing and theming in years. As the leader of the Phantom Thieves, you and your companions journey through the damaged psyche of corrupted individuals, manifesting in labyrinthine dungeons filled with monsters. Your team uses Personae to fight in battle, exploiting enemy weaknesses and gearing up for all-out attacks to wipe out the enemy.

Royal is the upgraded version of the JRPG game, so you’ll have a brand new member of the Phantom Thieves to recruit, a new minigame-filled region in Tokyo, a dungeon, two additional endings, and more. In battle, the new ‘Showtime’ attack lets party members tag team to inflict tons of damage. There are tons more differences to find in Persona 5 Royal, so if you want the definitive experience, this is it.

Additional entries by Joe Robinson