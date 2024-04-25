Gorgeous new roguelike from Don’t Starve dev now Steam’s latest hit

Yesterday, we were happily surprised by the launch of Rotwood, the latest game from Klei Entertainment whose past work includes a litany of hits ranging from Mark of the Ninja and Don’t Starve to Invisible Inc., Oxygen Not Included, Griftlands, and Hot Lava. Though it was first announced back in 2022, it came out in Steam Early Access yesterday, letting players get their hands on a section of the game. The good news for anyone waiting for initial impressions is that, in the space of the day that’s passed since launch, Klei’s latest is finding a strong player base and garnering positive reviews.

Rotwood is a roguelike game that lets players venture out alone or group up with friends to beat up monsters in a beautiful, extremely colorful cartoon world filled with strange and sometimes menacing creatures. The section of the final experience that came out on Steam yesterday only shows off a fraction of work in progress design, including four biomes and character classes to experiment with, but players who bought a copy already seem pretty happy with what’s available.

Rotwood has proven a big hit in the day it’s been out. At the time of writing, it has 7,103 players in game and reached an all time / 24 hour peak of 25,312 concurrent players. It’s also received a ‘Mostly Positive’ rating based on 794 reviews.

If you want to see what the fuss is about for yourself, Rotwood is discounted by 10% on Steam from now until May 8, making it $9.89 USD / £8.36. Grab a copy right here.

