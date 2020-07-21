The next RPG Maker hits Steam in August

If you’ve ever dreamed of making your own RPG games, you’ve probably already spent some time messing with RPG Maker. The venerable game creation tool has been around for decades, and we’re a month away from the launch of the next iteration. The RPG Maker MZ release date is set for August 20 – the first major new release for the tool since 2015’s RPG Maker MV.

Pre-orders are now live for RPG Maker MZ at a 10% discount, making the price $71.99 / £56.69 / €61.69. If you already own RPG Maker MV, you’ll get an additional 10% off, bringing the total discount to 20%. If you skipped the last entry, a pre-order will also get you a free copy of MV, plus the Character Generator Pack and MV and MZ Remix Music Pack DLC packages.

MZ is pretty similar to MV, but does include a number of notable new features. The Time Progress Battle System lets you make Final Fantasy-style ATB combat without the need for additional plugins. Effekseer integration lets you more easily create particle effects to help dramatise combat animations. Long-time RPG Maker users will also see the return of map layer functions from XP.

Players will get the benefit of a new autosave option and improved mouse controls, too.

You can get a quick overview of the new features in the trailer above.