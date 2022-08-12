Want to play Rumbleverse crossplay? As you and many colourful, aspiring champions drop into this battle royale game, you may wonder if you can play with your friends on other platforms. On top of that, what if you decide to buy cosmetics in the in-game shop on another platform – do they carry over?

The good news is Rumbleverse does support crossplay and has cross-platform progression too. Since the game enables crossplay by default, you also don’t need to worry about setting things up to play with your friends. However, if you decide to only play against PC gamers, you can head into the Account tab in the options menu and turn off crossplay.

What platforms does Rumbleverse crossplay support?

Currently, there is Rumbleverse crossplay support for PC (via Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X consoles. By looking at the icon next to their name, you can tell if your opponents are playing on PlayStation or Xbox consoles.

How to enable Rumbleverse cross-progression

Cross-progression is where things get a little tricker as you may need to set things up. If you log in with your PC, you don’t need to do anything else as you’re already in your Epic Games Store account. However, for PlayStation and Xbox owners, you need to ensure that you link your PlayStation or Xbox account to your Epic Account. If you’ve not done this before, here are the steps you need to follow:

With the Epic Games Store launcher open, log into your account.

Click your profile icon on the top right of the launcher and click Account.

A website will load into your browser. Click the ‘connections’ tab.

Click the ‘accounts’ tab.

Find your console of choice and click the ‘connect’ button underneath.

Sign into your Xbox or PlayStation account and confirm that your Epic Games Store account can access your console’s account.

It’s as easy as that to enable Rumbleverse crossplay and cross-progression. Furthermore, you only need to do this dull admin task once, so as soon as you successfully link your accounts, you can hop back into the free game to start battling it out to become the ultimate fighting champion.