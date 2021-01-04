After a resurgence on Twitch, Rust hits a new all-time player count record

Rust is one of the most venerable names in survival games, but it seems that the best days for Facepunch’s nudity simulator are still ahead. Rust has made a big resurgence on Twitch thanks to an international array of big-name streamers, and the new visibility has led to a new all-time player peak for the game on Steam.

Rust reached a new peak concurrent player count of 134,483 today, as SteamDB shows. That’s not massively higher than previous records – daily peaks have tended to run from 70k to 100k throughout 2020, reaching as high as 125k back in April – but it’s impressive to see a game that’s been around for the better part of a decade continue to hit new records.

On Twitch, however, Rust has been hitting astronomical heights, with peaks well over 1 million viewers. Prior to the past month, those peaks tended to be well under 100k. Those new view counts are buoyed by streamers including Shroud and xQc in a new communal server, for English-speaking audiences. A number of massive Spanish-language Twitch streamers have also been bringing their audiences along.

The Rust devs themselves are certainly enjoying it.

We have just joined the 1 million viewers club on @Twitch ! POGGERS in chat! pic.twitter.com/gJRUS4PjxU — Rust (@playrust) January 3, 2021

Rust’s updates are as prolific as ever, too, as the December update has brought us a tech tree system, and another biggun is set to land in just a few days.