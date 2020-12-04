Rust’s December update introduces tech trees for workbenches

Rust’s December update is a big one. It’s replacing the experimentation system for blueprints with something that’s a bit more reasonable: a workbench-based tech tree system, so that you can always be working toward the items you want to craft.

As Rust creator Garry Newman explains in this week’s blog post, the tech tree update is meant to address the fact that the random experimentation system introduced in November has proven to be frustrating and costly. Under that system, players could use scrap to ‘experiment’ and gain a random new blueprint, which Newman says was essentially “having to pray to the RNG gods to find a SAP in a crate.”

Now you’ll be able to see the entire tech tree of items available from a workbench’s tech level. That way, you can find the item you want and work toward it, without having to worry that your precious scrap is going to go to waste on a blueprint you don’t need or want. New players ought to have a much easier time getting set up with useful blueprints from now on. Great.

There are more changes, as shown in this nice trailer:

Newman says the team at Facepunch Studios expects that they’ll need to balance things with the tech trees, and that player feedback will be valuable in assessing how well the new system is working.

The update also makes some 300 balance changes, touching “nearly every item” in the survival game. Here are some highlights:

Majority of crafting times reduced

Reduced all Electrical crafting costs

Majority of electrical items now stackable

Hazmat suit now uses condition

Road sign armor crafting cost reduced

Increased Rocket Launcher deploy time

Smoke grenade now craftable and researchable

Removed blueprint drops from barrels and crates

Complete reblance of torso underarmor clothing

Large medkit now provides small amount of instant health and cheaper to craft

Greatly reduced the amount of dehydration when consuming anti-radiation pills

Reduced Medical Syringe crafting time

Reinforced window bars now have glass

You’ll also find that the airdrop event has been completely reworked, with the loot tables “rewritten from scratch” to guarantee at least two pieces of decent armour, and one very good or two decent weapons. You’ll no longer find wood armour, longswords, landmines, or stone spears in airdrops.