The Rust devs are making underwater labs more worthwhile

An underwater lab in Rust

Rust‘s August update added a whole lot of fresh underwater content, and the September update is here mostly to make that stuff better. Underwater labs are getting a major revamp to make them more worth visiting, submarines are getting nerfed, and we’re getting fishing shops. Here’s what you can expect.

The map labs count has been cut in half to three, but each lab you find will be larger. As the devs say in the announcement, “you will no longer find underwater labs that are only a couple of rooms in size, so they should all be worth a visit”. Red and blue keycards will no longer spawn, and loot crates will no longer spawn when people are close by. You’ll also find human-sized moonpools now.

We’ve talked about the submarine nerfs before, but surface torpedoes have been removed, and submarines are now forced to surface for air every ten minutes. You can still shoot at surface targets, but you’ll have to surface yourself to do so. Both types of submarines now have 12-slot storage.

And there’s a custom shop for fishing villages, “to accommodate all your fishing gear needs”.

One of the new fishing shops in Rust

It’s a good shop. Just look at it. For more sandbox games, you can follow that link.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"The Rust devs are making underwater labs more worthwhile","type":"news","category":"rust"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"Facepunch Studios","genre":"Survival","title":"Rust","genres":["Survival","FPS","Simulation","RPG","Early Access","Indie"]}}}}
Dustin Bailey

Senior news writer

Published:

As an American, Dustin enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Best survival games
Rust commands
Rust vehicles