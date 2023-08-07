Oops, Microsoft appears to leak unannounced AMD Ryzen CPU

It’s not uncommon for Microsoft to update which of the best gaming CPUs are compatible with Windows 11. It is, however, uncommon for the tech giant to accidentally unveil a previously unannounced AMD processor.

The latest supported processor list for Windows 11, which displays every single CPU that works in conjunction with the Microsoft operating system, has listed a previously unreleased AMD CPU, the Ryzen 3 5380U.

The AMD Ryzen 3 5380U is likely to be a variant of the Ryzen 3 5300U, and based upon the Lucienne chips from AMD. However, as there is no available SKU for the CPU on the AMD website, we can only speculate on the chip’s specifications. While it’s strange that this unknown processor has made an appearance on the list as of July, Microsoft is sure to mention that all the AMD CPUs listed may not entirely match those actually available.

“It is expected that the processor list will not reflect the most current offerings from processor manufacturers”, Microsoft says on the official page for the list of supported AMD CPUs.

According to Microsoft, the listed processors “meet the design principles around security, reliability, and the minimum system requirements for Windows 11”, which is why the unreleased Lucienne-based CPU has been listed along with the other 5000 series processors.

Additionally, the Ryzen 5 Pro 4655G and Ryzen 5 Pro 4655GE CPUs were also spotted on the list by Neowin. The pro series chips are part of the Renior lineup, the mainstream mobile and desktop APUs based on the Zen 2 CPU and Vega CU microarchitectures.

While the leak of any unannounced CPU is always exciting, it’s unlikely we’ll see the release of the Ryzen 3 5380U anytime soon. Team Red is gearing up for the release of the RDNA 4 architecture for the latest Radeon series GPUs, and if we’re to get any announcement from AMD, it’s likely to be for those instead.

