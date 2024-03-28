Get ten of the most loved sandbox and FPS games for $1 each

We’re spoiled for open-world games. In the last few months alone, we’ve had everything from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth to Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Horizon Forbidden West hit PC. And yet, there’s a long history of the genre well worth looking back on, which makes a new collection of notable sandbox and FPS games from Humble Bundle enticing — especially since all ten of the games included in the heavily discounted bundle, stretching from the first Red Faction to Saints Row IV, are only $1 USD each.

Saints Row attempted to reinvent itself with a reboot in 2022, to mixed results, but it’s the earlier run of Saints Row 2 through Saints Row IV that really saw the open-world game series find its groove. Each one of these entries — Saints Row 2, Saints Row: The Third, Saints Row IV, and the Gat Out of Hell expansion — is included in Humble’s new Plaion: The Hits bundle. (Saints Row: The Third Remastered is added as well, and IV is in the collection as its gussied up Re-elected edition.)

Alongside all of these, the bundle includes the Red Faction games, from the first FPS editions, Red Faction and Red Faction 2, through to the sci-fi series’ open-world iterations, Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered, Red Faction: Armageddon, and the DLC, Red Faction: Armageddon Path to War.

To get this sizable chunk of FPS and open-world history for yourself, you can buy the entire bundle for at least $10 USD / £7.84. The cheaper option of seven games includes Saints Row 2, the original version of Saints Row: The Third, Gat Out of Hell, Red Faction, Red Faction 2, Red Faction: Armageddon, and Armageddon’s DLC, and goes for at least $5 USD / £3.92. The three game bundle (Saints Row 2, Red Faction, and Red Faction 2) starts at $1 USD / £0.78. Grab one of these bundles right here.

As per usual, Humble Bundle also allows you to pay more than the suggested cost in order to support the charities it’s partnered with. In this case, buyers can put some of their extra payment toward mental health non-profit Active Minds.

If you’d like to take a look at other options, we’ve rounded up some of our top action-adventure games and FPS games.

