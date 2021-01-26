One of our favourite Samsung SSDs is up to 38% cheaper

Picking up one of the best SSDs for gaming in 2021 has become more important than ever, especially with some games now recommending an SSD in the system requirements for optimal performance. An NVMe drive is the best kind you can get, with read and write speeds up to 25 times higher than a conventional hard drive, which also equals near-instant boot times.

We gave a glowing recommendation in our Samsung 970 Evo Plus review, as it became one of the lucky drives to make our list of favourites, and it’s currently got a large discount for both US and UK customers. On Amazon US, there’s $94.31 (38%) taken off the price tag, bringing it down to $155.68. For UK customers, you can get an equally impressive £84.85 (35%) discount, bringing the price of this M.2 drive down to £155.14 from £239.99.

Sure, it’s not the latest PCIe 4.0 drive, but it’s still got sky high sequential read and write speeds of 3,500MB/s and 3,300MB/s respectively. You’re not paying that PCIe 4.0 tax either, and in most games you’ll barely be able to tell the difference.

The Samsung 970 Evo Plus stacks up nicely against competition, being one of the best in its class – especially considering you can’t get a PCIe 3.0 drive faster than 3,500MB/s rated read speeds.

Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB NVMe SSD $249.99 $155.68

We’re not sure how long this deal will be around, so make sure you check out the Amazon page if you’re looking for an upgrade. The 2TB edition is also discounted too, and if you’re looking to stuff all your games onto one drive it’s an alternative, and the price per GB is about the same at its discounted price.