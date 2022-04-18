Warzone is teasing a Snoop Dogg-Godzilla showdown

You might say they’re titans in their fields: both Snoop Dogg and Godzilla appear poised to make appearances in Call of Duty: Warzone this month. Snoop – hip-hop legend, Death Row Records owner, and trusted Martha Stewart ally – will join Warzone’s roster of playable operators April 19, while the King of the Monsters appears poised to make landfall on Caldera when Season 3 kicks off April 27.

“Tomorrow, Snoop Dogg is dropping in like it’s [hot],” Activision wrote on the Call of Duty Twitter account today, sharing a video that showed the character model’s goggles as they reflected the parachute jump from the aircraft down to the battle royale game’s island. Developer Treyarch added that Snoop has unique dialogue lines for Zombies mode as an added bonus for anyone who picks up the bundle.

Snoop is no stranger to videogames, and has appeared in numerous games ranging from Madden NFL 20 to Way of the Dogg, in which he starred. Godzilla’s imminent arrival in Warzone is a bit murkier at this point, however – Activision has released a series of monster-related clues about Season 3, and signs /seem/ to point to everyone’s favourite big stompy guy.

In the latest, a clip from a handheld video camera shows a view of a set of minecart tracks deep underground. A voice heard over a radio is discussing a plan of action that involves activating a “device” of some kind and installing carts, when she’s interrupted by thunderous impacts that shake the tunnel itself.

The island’s surface is no longer safe. When they go high, we go low. pic.twitter.com/2xOvaIDOrD — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 18, 2022

“The island’s surface is no longer safe,” the Call of Duty account solemnly warns. “When they go high, we go low.”

The Season 3 teasers have apparently included hidden messages. Call of Duty influencer @geekypastimes shared an image of a spectrogram of the sound produced in this latest clip, and it includes the words “They’re here.”

The Spectrogram from this one says 'They're Here' https://t.co/FM7JbCPwIR pic.twitter.com/sgWLcMG3nQ — Tom – Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) April 18, 2022

Whatever’s on the way, it seems bound to change Caldera’s landscape in a big way.

We’ve lined up the best loadouts for Warzone Pacific Season 2 if you’re scrambling to finish off the current battle pass. Season 3 starts April 27, and the Snoop operator bundle arrives April 19.