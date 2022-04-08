This Samsung NVMe SSD has a chunky $140 discount right now

With the right NVMe SSD, you’ll be able to enjoy faster loading times and all-round enhanced performance – without one, you could spend minutes on end staring at the same loading screen (I hope you like random gameplay tips and historic quotes). If you want to save some serious time and money, you can currently get the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe solid state drive at $140 off.

This Samsung NVMe SSD can deliver read speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s, write speeds of 5,000MB/s, and has a compact M.2 2280 form factor that can easily slot into both laptops and desktops, making it a valuable piece of kit for anybody looking to create the best gaming PC. You shouldn’t need any additional thermal control either, because its nickel coating can help to manage its heat levels.

It will also give you access to Samsung Magician, a handy piece of software that will help keep your computer running smoothly and healthily. Not only does it monitor the overall health of your PC, but it also helps to protect your data, and optimises performance to ensure that it’s not wasting any RAM on applications you might not even be using.

Samsung is, of course, among the most respected electronics manufacturers, and Samsung SSDs are some of our top picks for the best SSD for gaming. We can’t be sure how long Best Buy will keep this discount in place, so be quick if you don’t want to miss out on your chance to save $140.

If you’ll need a bit of assistance in getting it set up, check out our guide on how to install an SSD.