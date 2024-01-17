Save $200 on this massive 49-inch, 240Hz Samsung gaming monitor

Samsung has knocked off $200 from the price of its G95C 49-inch gaming monitor on Amazon, making for a 15% saving on the display’s original price. Normally retailing for $1,299, the mammoth monitor is currently just $1,099.

The new Samsung monitor deal gets you a huge screen with an equally massive 5,120 x 1,440 resolution – that’s a 32:9 aspect ratio – for a screen that’s the same size as two 27-inch 1440p panels sat next to each other. What’s more, the panel has a ludicrous 240Hz refresh rate and a nippy 1ms response time.

The VA LCD panel also boasts 1000nits peak brightness for a DisplayHDR 1000 rating that should ensure dazzling HDR games and video. The display’s 1000-inch radius (1000R) curve also makes for an engaging, wraparound image.

Also included is AMD Freesync Premium Pro support (which works on Nvidia GPUs too) and you get picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture modes as well.

Samsung itself is also listing this display as currently costing $1,099 but other outlets like Walmart and Best Buy have it listed at $1,299, so this is a legit saving. Just follow the links below to grab this brilliant bargain. Buyers in the UK can also currently save 31% on the equally appealing Samsung Odyssey Neo AG95.

