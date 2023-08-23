The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is likely too much monitor for your PC

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch and upgraded Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch (model G97NC) are the latest additions to the Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor series. The former of which is the first dual UHD monitor to hit the market, with an astoundingly high resolution that’s sure to provide unparalleled immersion and test any graphics card.

The South Korean tech firm made the re-announcement at Gamescom 2023 (after originally unveiling the product at CES 2023) where both monitors will be on display, with Activision Blizzard partnering with Samsung to showcase Warcraft Rumble, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch 2: Invasion.

“The latest monitor technology is crucial for gamers to open new doors to adventure and perform their best,” says Samsung Electronics vice president of visual display business, Hoon Chung. “Samsung is striving to be a leader in the gaming monitor space with our newest Odyssey monitors, unlocking the ultimate level of immersion, and creating new experiences for gamers worldwide,” he continues.

Alongside its dual massive resolution (7680 x 2160), the 1000R curvature in the 57-inch screen is said to be as wide as two 32-inch UHD monitors. It certainly looks like it deserves a place in the best curved gaming monitors. It sports a Quantum Mini LED panel with full-array local dimming that enhances the contrast between light and dark areas of the monitor’s screen. Naturally, it supports HDR as well, with a 1,000-nit peak brightness, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time.

Better still, the Odyssey Neo G9 offers VESA-certified DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity to support 8K gameplay bandwidth and facilitate smooth gaming, while also offering efficient video playback and resolution greater than 8K. Additionally, it offers HDMI 2.1 and a USB hub, so you can connect all your devices in an effort to reduce clutter.

“More bandwidth, higher speeds and faster refresh rates provide new levels of performance and visual fidelity in games,” adds AMD senior vice president and general manager Scott Herkelman. “Together, the new Samsung displays and Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards will deliver the most vivid and immersive gaming experiences yet.”

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch is already up for pre-order via Samsung’s website with a price of $2,499.99 / £2,199.99. The first units are expected to ship out in October 2023.

PCGamesN will be in attendance at Gamescom 2023, so keep an eye out for our hands-on.