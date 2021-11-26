Save up to $150 on Secretlab gaming chairs and gaming desks this Black Friday

There’s little point having an all-powerful gaming PC if the entire time you spend using it is horribly uncomfortable, because of a subpar seating setup. Thankfully, Black Friday has pushed the price of gaming chairs down, with Secretlab offering up to $150 off its wide selection of seats and gaming desks that feature designs inspired by the best PC games and wider geek culture.

Secretlab reign supreme on our best gaming chairs list, with its Omega and Titan range, which are basically identical except their size and weight tolerance. You can grab these chairs in leatherette and fabric, or NAPA leather if your budget stretches far enough. However, you’ll likely spend far longer deciding on what design your chair should have.

There’s something for everyone, whether you want to rep your favourite esports team or showcase your love of a particular video game for all the world to see. In addition to looking premium, you can rest assured that these chairs will always have your back (pun intended), with a four-way L-Adapt lumbar support system and full-metal 4D armrests.

However, if you’re already sitting comfortably, perhaps you’re in need of a new gaming desk? In addition to using premium metal materials, the Secretlab Magnus metal gaming desks also feature Secretlab Magpad desk mats that allow you to customise your setup and showcase your fandom even more. You can grab yourself some Secretlab swag by clicking here.

Whatever Secretlab product you decide to pick up, you can sit in confidence knowing that you’re covered by a five-year warranty. If it were down to us, we’d pick up the subtle yet stylish Dark Knight design on both a chair and desk!