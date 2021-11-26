Save $250 on the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR gaming headset this Black Friday

The best VR games on PC offer experiences unlike any other, whether it’s the hypnotic rhythms of Beat Saber or titles like Half Life: Alyx that challenge our expectations of what makes a great FPS game. Now is the best time to jump into virtual reality, as none of the best VR headsets are safe from Black Friday discounts – just like the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite.

HTC is often credited for leading the charge into premium, quality VR experiences, with its original HTC Vive VR headset. Fortunately, these high standards remain present in the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite – one of the best VR headset of 2021.

It features a sharp combined pixel resolution of 2880×1700 with LCD panels that minimise the dreaded ‘screen-door effect‘. Meanwhile, the headset’s 90Hz refresh rate and support for field of views up to 110 degrees help to make your time in virtual reality as comfortable as possible, in addition to its adjustable Eye Comfort Setting and head strap.

Should you want to take your VR gaming setup to the next level of immersion by cutting the cord, the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite can be fitted with a wireless adapter which uses a 60GHz connection to make sure your journey into virtual worlds remains smooth and uninterrupted.

This year hasn’t been the kindest to gaming hardware stock, so you might not want to wait around if a deal catches your eye. If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can actually skip the queues and get free delivery to boot. In the meantime, stay tuned, as we’ll be updating this page with new deals when they come to light.