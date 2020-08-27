Looks like Sea of Thieves is finally getting dogs

It wasn’t technically part of the all the Gamescom news, but a little extra detail about Sea of Thieves trickled out during Opening Night Live – it looks like dogs are coming soon. Yep, Sea of Thieves already lets you pick up parrots, monkeys, and cats for pets as part of the premium cosmetics store, and we dog people will no longer have to suffer in silence.

During a trailer highlighting Xbox Game Pass – all with games we’ve known about previously – Sea of Thieves made a brief appearance. In that quick shot, we see a player holding a dog and scratching his fuzzy little chin – who’s a good boy? Is it you? Yes it is! Look at the little guy! …wait, sorry, this was supposed to be a news story.

Dogs will almost certainly be part of the premium Pirate Emporium – previous pet bundles tend to cost around $7 USD, depending on which currency bundle you pick up. The August Sea of Thieves update was delayed in favour of more fundamental bug fixes this month – I suspect we might’ve had dogs already if that delay hadn’t happened, but that means pups are likely to dog paddle in as part of the September update.

You can see the dog at the 0:22 mark in the video below.

