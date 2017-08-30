Sea of Thieves has a 540p, 15fps graphics option so you can run it on a PC from the 1700s

Rare have announced an unusual graphics option for Sea of Thieves. Rather than using their enormous open-world pirate adventure game to push the boundaries of game development, they’re taking a step in the other direction. As such, the game will feature a 540p resolution option, and you’ll be able to lock it to 15fps if you wish.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Sea of Thieves’ executive producer Joe Neat says that his team are “trying to go as low as possible” when it comes to the game’s graphics options. This means taking the game below HD with the 540p resolution, and adding an option to lock the fps to a quarter of what what it can potentially handle.

According to the game’s PC design lead, Ted Timmins, the decision to allow players to lock the game to such a low fps came from the community. He says “when we were talking to the community some people were like: I’m actually happy playing 15 frames per second.” That seems like utter madness to me, but hey, whatever floats your boat, I guess (pun intended).

It’s worth noting that these are very much the game’s minimum specs, and that the team behind Sea of Thieves have actually adjusted their original plans for minimum specs down to make this work, after inviting players on low-end machines into their technical alpha. Never fear, however, as the game will still look great on more powerful PCs.

Neat says “this game looks so great regardless of the device you’re playing on. Of course it’s gonna look great in 4K, 60fps.” It’ll also have wide FOVs, and will support full cross-play between PC and Xbox One.

If you’re asking yourself can I run it, then check your setup against the Sea of Thieves PC specs.