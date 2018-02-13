Sea of Thieves’ system requirements show it can be run on a laptop

Rare have announced the recommended PC system requirements for swashbuckling adventure Sea of Thieves.

Rare have shared this handy nautical chart which outlines the full list of PC specs for Sea of Thieves, including the previously announced 540p resolution option.

We already knew the minimum requirements were low, but the recommended specs show the game will even run smoothly for those on a basic home laptop. Those with a more advanced setup will be able to run the game in all its 16BG glory on ‘extreme’ mode.

Here’s what you’ll need to run the game:

Minimum (720p @30fps):

OS: Windows 10 (Anniversary 1607)

CPU: Intel Q9450 @2.6ghz or AMD Phenom II

RAM: 4GB

DirectX: 11

VRAM: 1GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon 7750

Modern GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1030 or AMD R7 450

HDD: 60GB 5.4k RPM

Graphics settings: Low (“Common” in-game)

Recommended (1080 @60fps):

OS: Windows 10 (Anniversary 1607)

CPU: Intel i5 4690 @3.5ghz or AMD FX-8150

RAM: 8GB

DirectX: 11

VRAM: 4GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 380x

Modern GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 470

HDD: 60GB 7.2k RPM

Graphics settings: Medium (“Rare” in-game)

Extreme (4k @60fps):

OS: Windows 10 (Anniversary 1607)

CPU: Intel i7 4790 @4ghz or AMD Ryzen 5

RAM: 16GB

DirectX: 11

VRAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

Modern GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

HDD: 60GB SSD

Graphics settings: Ultra (“Mythical” in-game)

Below-minimum requirements, or “cursed” as it’s known in-game, are low enough that a run-of-the-mill laptop could even run them – if you dare.

Below Minimum (540p @30fps):

OS: Windows 10 (Anniversary 1607)

CPU: Intel Iris Pro Graphics 6200 or Intel Iris 540

RAM: 4GB

DirectX: 11

VRAM: 1GB

GPU: Integrated

Modern GPU: Integrated

HDD: 60GB 5.4k RPM

Graphics settings: Minimum (“Cursed” in-game)

Sea of Thieves will launch March 20.

