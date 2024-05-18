FTL takes to the high seas in new indie pirate RPG game, out now

We’re not exactly hurting for pirate games right now. Even ignoring this year’s forgettable Skull and Bones, anyone looking to live a (much gentler, safer) version of the pirate’s life can check out games like Return to Monkey Island, Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked, Sea of Thieves, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, and more. Still, there’s plenty of room left to continue working in the genre as evidenced by yesterday’s launch of a new pirate RPG called Seablip, which seems to draw on FTL and Terraria for inspiration.

Seablip looks to be one of the more expansive takes on the pirate game to date — especially impressive given it’s made by lone developer Jardar Solli. It sees players working to make their character’s name as a renowned pirate by setting out into a watery open world and amassing a fortune through exploration and combat.

As expected from a pirate game, this involves hiring and upgrading a crew, improving your ship or buying new ones that provide battle abilities like shields, the ability to deploy fire or poison gas, and much more. When on land, the player can also fish, hunt for treasure, and learn how to pick locks to, as the game’s Steam page puts it, “get up to no good.” Seablip’s Steam page also describes a bounty hunting system, explaining that taking down seven different bounty targets forms “the main objective in the current Early Access version.”

Seablip is available at a 10% discount ($13.49 USD / £11.51) on Steam from now until next Friday May 24 to celebrate its Early Access launch. Grab a copy right here.

Or, if you’d rather check out other options, take a look at some of our favorite RPG games and indie games for more.

