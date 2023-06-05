Secretlab teases Demon Slayer for its next collaboration

Secretlab is cooking up its next collaboration, and it appears that the company is looking to anime for inspiration. In the coming days, it looks likely that we’ll see gaming chairs and possibly more themed after the ever popular Demon Slayer shōnen anime.

Personally, I’m unfamiliar with the exploits of Tanjiro Kamado, but the excitement from fans is undeniably infectious, and I’m curious to see what designs Secretlab come up with. Either way, I’d say it’s a safe bet that we’ll soon see the best gaming chair for watching the Demon Slayer anime or reading the manga emerge from this project.

Currently, we don’t know if we can expect anything more than a gaming chair, as the Twitter teaser is very nondescript. We know it’s a Demon Slayer collaboration thanks to Tanjiro’s earrings, which can be seen on the wooden table.



Image credit: Secretlab/Twitter

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to see the fruits of Secretlab’s labor, as all should be revealed on June 8. So, if you’ll excuse me, I’ll spend my time until then drooling over the Secretlab Diablo 4 gaming chairs and wishing I had both.