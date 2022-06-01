Secretlab releases memory foam armrests for its gaming chairs

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 series has long been our personal pick for the best gaming chairs you can park your posterior on, with great lumbar support that’ll always have your back. However, these seats will soon become even more comfortable and supportive thanks to an upcoming accessory.

You’ll soon be able to equip your Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair with ‘PlushCell’ memory foam armrests, giving you an added layer of comfort on top of the already luxurious seating experience. Better still, installing them should be pretty straightforward thanks to their magnetic attachment mechanism.

The armrests come in three colours: black, silver, and pink. Regardless of which shade you opt for, all of them are built with a “tri-layered construction” and soft-touch velour fabric finish, which Secretlab says offers a “high-performance blend of ultra-soft and supportive comfort.”

Pre-orders for black and silver armrests are now live on the Secretlab store, coming in at $79 USD. However, it seems that the pink model is available to purchase now.