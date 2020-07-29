Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has shipped over five million copies

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has hit another sales milestone, sailing just past five million copies sold. The news comes from publisher Activision, who shared the update on a blog alongside plans for free content such as a Sekiro boss rush mode – it sounds both exciting and exhausting.

Sekiro boasts some fine form in terms of sales since it launched in March, 2019. It sold two million copies in ten days, and more than 100,000 of those were sold in its first 24 hours. Come August, it reportedly reached over 3.8 million copies shipped. The latter figure comes from Game’sTalk (via Reddit and translated by Google), who reported that media company Kadokawa posted a first quarter earnings report which confirms the figure.

It’s a pretty impressive figure considering that the original Dark Souls sold 2.37 million copies in one and a half years, and Dark Souls 2 sold 2.5 million copies in a year, as reported by industry analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter in 2019.

Ahmad also reported, however, that Dark Souls 3 reached the three million mark in just “a couple of months,” which means that it’s probably Sekiro’s biggest competitor for the best-selling FromSoft game so far.

If you’re yet to get your teeth into the game you might find our Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice review helpful. In it, Rich said “boasting the best swordfighting in the business, Sekiro is a game of rare but deserved self-assurance”, and that “it’s a journey like little else in gaming, and if you’re up for the challenge, you absolutely have to play it.”