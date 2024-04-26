One of FromSoftware’s best games is very cheap on Steam right now

Back in 2019, FromSoftware, creators of the wildly successful action RPG games Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Elden Ring, and Armored Core 6, put out Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. A gruelling, historical take on the sort of formula established in its Souls series, Sekiro casts players as a defined character — a ninja called The Wolf — and explores the bloodsoaked landscape of late 16th century, Warring States era Japan through a revenge tale that includes, naturally, plenty of memorably tense boss fights. It’s also cheap to pick up a copy right now as Sekiro is currently discounted by 50% on Steam.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, like most soulslike games, demands a lot of its players’ attention and determination. It’s also one of the most rewarding examples of the design ethos creator FromSoftware has taken in many of its recent action games.

The player not only needs to employ stealth and the clever use of various tools in navigating the castles, forests, and temples The Wolf journeys through, but they’ll also regularly encounter tough boss enemies that require an intimate understanding of the game’s parrying system. Fortunately, overcoming these bosses is a pretty good time, even if some of them, like the Guardian Ape, might have you thinking otherwise on the millionth try.

A GOTY version of Sekiro that includes boss challenge modes and extra character skins is the only one available on Steam right now. From now until next Thursday May 2, that GOTY Edition is 50% off (or $29.99 USD / £24.95) as part of an ongoing Activision Publisher Sale. Grab a copy right here.

